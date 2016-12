By EUOBSERVER

On the 60th anniversary of Hungary's 1956 uprising against the Soviet Union, prime minister Viktor Orban has said his country must stand up to Europe's "Sovietisation" and defend its borders against mass migration. “We don’t want an alliance of free European nations to be replaced by a United States of Europe,” Orban said in a public speech at Kossuth Square. Opposition protesters whistled loudly as Orban spoke.