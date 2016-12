By EUOBSERVER

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas on Monday said that patience was needed before Wallonia backs the EU-Canada trade agreement, Ceta. Schinas said the commission is not used to working with ultimata or deadlines. "It is not the way [commission chief] Jean-Claude Juncker proceeds," he said. EU, Belgian and Canadian leaders will decide later in the day whether to hold a summit on Thursday to sign the deal.