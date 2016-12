By EUOBSERVER

A spokesman for the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said the agency had pulled out staff from an EU refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, after officials were attacked with petrol bombs. According to Reuters, some 70 protesters rioted because of the long delays in handling their asylum claims. More than 6,000 people are stuck in the Moria camp, which has a capacity of 3,000 people.