By Andrew Rettman

EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told MEPs Wednesday he trusted that Belgium's regions and federal government would thrash out a deal "in the course of the day" to allow it to sign the Ceta free trade agreement with Canada "at the appropriate moment". EU Council head Donald Tusk tweeted: "As we speak, the summit tomorrow is still possible." Ceta is due to be signed at an EU-Canada summit on Thursday.