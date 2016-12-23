Ticker
Fewer EU students applying for UK universities
By EUOBSERVER
Early applications from EU students to UK universities have dropped by 9 percent compared with last year, according to admissions body Ucas. The data covers all courses at Oxford and Cambridge universities, as well as applications for medicine, dentistry and veterinary courses elsewhere. EU students applying to study at English universities from autumn 2017 will continue to pay the same fees as domestic undergraduates despite the Brexit vote.