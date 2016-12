By EUOBSERVER

The number of jobless people in Spain fell to 4.3 million, or 18.9%, in the July-to-September quarter, its National Statistics Institute said Thursday. Figures are down from a peak of 6 million in 2013 and below 20% for the first time in six years. Growth came from the tourism sector, as Europeans shunned Middle East and north Africa due to security fears, but new jobs were mostly short-term contracts.