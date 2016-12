By EUOBSERVER

The UNHCR says people trying to cross the sea from Libya to Italy have a one in 47 chance of dying. UN figures say 3,740 people have already died trying to reach Europe this year, compared to 3,771 for all of last year, despite the fact there were fewer Mediterranean crossings. It said smugglers were using less seaworthy vessels and organising "mass embarkations of thousands of people at a time".