By EUOBSERVER

Belgium's regional parliament of Wallonia has approved the EU-Canada trade deal (Ceta) on Friday with 58 votes in favour, and 5 against. One of the major hurdles before the federal Belgian government can approve the deal, no more problem are expected after an inter-Belgian deal broke days of deadlock. A separate parliament for French-speaking Belgians, and French-speaking MPs in the Brussels parliament, must also now approve.