Commission clears Barroso to work for Goldman Sachs
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission’s ethical committee recommended on Monday that former commission president Jose Manuel Barroso should not be sanctioned for taking up a senior position with Goldman Sachs bank. Vicky Cann from Corporate Europe Observatory said the 18-month cooling-off period for former EU commissioners is too short to prevent conflicts of interest, while the EU's ombudsman said, she would now reflect on the next steps – including a possible inquiry.