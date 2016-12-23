Ticker
Nordic conservatives request Nord Stream analysis
By EUOBSERVER
The Nordic Council's conservative group on Tuesday proposed governments in the region to conduct a critical analysis of environmental risks from Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. During the building phase, the consortium wants access to strategically important Swedish ports such as Slite and Karlshamn, which would also increase the risk of spying and infiltration, the group said. It recommended Sweden's government to co-ordinate positions.