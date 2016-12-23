Ticker
Sweden extends border controls to February 2017
By EUOBSERVER
The Swedish government on Wednesday announced it will continue ID-controls of people crossing the border to Denmark for another three more months, until 4 February 2017. "Sweden received 163,000 refugees last year of which 70% came between September and December. So I believe everybody can see it was an extraordinary situation," Swedish prime minister Stefan Loefven explained at a press conference at the Nordic-Baltic summit in Copenhagen.