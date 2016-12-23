Ex-commissioner De Gucht: Juncker has no spine

By EUOBSERVER

Former trade commissioner Karel De Gucht criticised the political decision by Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker to give national parliaments a say in the recently adopted EU-Canada treaty Ceta, which, legally, wasn't needed. "Juncker has no spine," he said in an interview published in Belgian newspaper De Standaard on Saturday. "If all national parliaments have to express an opinion about a trade treaty, you will have a renationalisation of trade."