EU commissioner defends 'no' vote in Hungary referendum

By EUOBSERVER

EU education commissioner Tibor Navracsics, a Hungarian citizen, defended on Monday his 'no' vote in an October referendum on resettling asylum seekers to Hungary. Navracsics told reporters in Brussels that the referendum, which was against a policy put forward by the EU institution he belongs to, was about "internal decision-making". He added that he had distanced himself from the government-led campaign, described as xenophobic by critics.