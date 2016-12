By EUOBSERVER

A report out by the Green/EFA group in the European Parliament has uncovered evidence that chemical giant BASF avoided paying almost €1 billion in tax from 2010 to 2014 by using "tax tricks". The firm, according the report, managed to use aggressive tax strategies in Belgium, Malta, the Netherlands and Switzerland to avoid paying €923 million in taxes. The findings were based on "original research" the Greens said.