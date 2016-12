By EUOBSERVER

Nato head Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday a "strong Nato is good for the US and good for Europe", adding that it had "brought together America's closest friends in times of peace and in times of conflict for almost 70 years". He noted Nato recently agreed to deploy a Russia-deterrent force and that "we have more work to do" on that. US president-elect Donald Trump has criticised Nato and praised Russia.