By EUOBSERVER

Swedish FM Wallstroem said Monday the EU "knows very little [about US president-elect Donald Trump], because he completely lacks political experience". Slovakia's Lajcak said he was trying to contact Trump's team. The UK's Johnson said there "was lots to be positive about" with Trump, whom he called a "deal-maker". Belgium's Reynders said it was "normal" Johnson avoided an EU dinner on Trump Sunday because the UK is leaving the EU.