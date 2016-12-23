Ticker
French minister to appear in Dieselgate committee this month
By EUOBSERVER
After several months of uncertainty, French environment minister Segolene Royal is scheduled to appear in front of the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal on 24 November, during Strasbourg week. It had taken months for the minister and the committee's secretariat to find a date. The committee is trying to find out if member states and the EU commission did enough to have clean cars on the road.