Another EU official 'not informed' of car cheating suspicions

By EUOBSERVER

Daniel Calleja y Crespo, the highest civil servant in the EU Commission's industry directorate-general from 2012 to 2015, said 2012 e-mails on suspicious behaviour of anti-pollution devices in diesel cars never reached him. “I have not been aware of this exchange,” he told MEPs in a hearing of the Dieselgate inquiry committee, some of whom said this was worrying. Last week, his predecessor made a similar statement.