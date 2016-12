By EUOBSERVER

US president-elect Donald Trump will "make a mistake" if he goes "against the global trend" on fighting climate change, EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said on Wednesday. "The US is a country leading in innovation, and green energy is about innovation. It’s a country that’s leading in growth and jobs, and clean energy is about growth and jobs," he said at COP22, the UN climate conference in Marrakesh.