By EUOBSERVER

The Dutch public prosecutor demanded on Thursday that far-right anti-EU politician Geert Wilders payed a €5,000 fine for "insulting Moroccans as a group and inciting hatred of and discrimination against Moroccans". Wilders is on trial for eliciting the chant "fewer, fewer" from a crowd by asking if they wanted “more or fewer Moroccans”. The verdict is expected in December, mere months before national elections in March 2017.