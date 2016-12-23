Great EU failure not to regulate globalisation, Portuguese PM says

By EUOBSERVER

"What we must understand is that globalisation needs to be regulated. And that is one of the great failures of the European Union,” Portugal's prime minister Antonio Costa told Euronews. Analysing Trump's victory and Brexit, he added: "Obviously globalisation is irreversible and it’s something the entire world economy benefits from..... It’s also seen as a threat to many people. We should have reassured them, but we did not."