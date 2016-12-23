Scores held in 'money mule' crackdown

By EUOBSERVER

Some 178 suspects have been arrested across Europe and the US in a crackdown on so-called money mules - people recruited to transfer illegally obtained funds between accounts, usually linked to cybercrime. The crackdown, which identified €23 million in stolen funds, was prepared through coordination meetings at Eurojust and Europol. It was the second operation by European Money Mule Action, a pilot project involving coordination across borders.