By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission should not have refused to release details of its decision to approve the sale of glyphosate, a weed-killer that has been linked to cancer, the EU Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday. The commission, which had said releasing the details would have breached trade secrets, said the ruling was "quite complex" and would need analysing closely. Greenpeace, one of the claimants, called it a "landmark" ruling.