By EUOBSERVER

Paul Nuttall, a 39-year old member of the European Parliament, has been elected leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip) on Monday, with 62.6 percent of votes from party members. He succeeds Diane James, who herself succeed long-time leader Nigel Farage, who resigned in October after only 18 days in the job due to internal disagreements. "All factions must come together in a united party," Nuttall said.