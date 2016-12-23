Dieselgate: Bienkowska again promises legal action

By EUOBSERVER

EU industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said on Monday that the commission was “very close” to starting legal action against member states that have not done enough to prevent emissions cheating. “I think it will be the next round of enforcement in December,” she said, referring to the package of infringement procedures scheduled for 8 December. But Bienkowska's previous promise of legal action in October, didn't take place.