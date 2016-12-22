Transport commissioner 'not aware' of legal action on emissions

By EUOBSERVER

The EU's transport commissioner Violeta Bulc said on Thursday that a ministerial meeting did not feature any discussion about potential legal action by the commission against member states who are not doing enough to force carmakers to abide by emissions laws. "As far as I'm aware, the commission is not thinking in that direction," she said. Her colleague, industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowsa, has repeatedly promised to take legal action.