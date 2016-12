By EUOBSERVER

An annual survey published on Thursday by Finland's public broadcaster, Yle has found that support for Nato membership has dropped from 27% last year to 25%. Almost one in three, 61%, said that they oppose Nato membership, up from 58% last year. The Advisory Board for Defence Information (ABDI) poll also found that 50% of Finns view Russia as a negative influence, up from 28% 2010.