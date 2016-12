By EUOBSERVER

Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney unexpectedly gained a UK parliamentary seat in a by-election in Richmond Park, a southwest London district that overwhelmingly backed staying in the EU in June’s referendum. She defeated former conservative MP and pro-Brexit candidate Zac Goldsmith. Olney has pledged to vote against the invoking of Article 50 that starts Brexit talks. "We do not want a hard Brexit," she said in a speech after her victory.