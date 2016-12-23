Lead MEP Dieselgate committee: Italy and Slovakia will cooperate

By EUOBSERVER

MEP Kathleen Van Brempt said she is confident the European Parliament committee investigating the Dieselgate scandal, which she chairs, will hear testimonies from Italy and Slovakia, which have dragged their feet on appearing for months. Van Brempt told EUobserver Italian minister Graziano Delrio "will appear in January." She also had "a good conversation" with the Slovak ambassador. "You'll see at the end, we'll have heard from everyone we wanted."