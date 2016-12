By EUOBSERVER

The EU statistical office Eurostat says one in four Europeans over the age of 15 smoked tobacco in 2014, according to the results of European Health Interview Survey. At 34.7%, Bulgaria has the most smokers in the EU, followed by Greece at 32.6% and Austria at 30.0%. Sweden has the fewest amount of smokers at 16.7%, followed by the UK at 17.2% and Finland at 19.3%.