Friday

23rd Dec 2016

Ticker

Ombudsman slams EU Commission on tobacco lobbying

By

European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly heavily criticised the European Commission on Thursday for refusing to be more open about which officials meet with tobacco lobbyists. O'Reilly said there was no reason why the "proactive transparency rules" which the commission's directorate-general health already applies, should not be copied by all other commission departments. She said it is not enough that the commission reports meetings only with the most senior officials.

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

