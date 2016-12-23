Ticker
Ombudsman slams EU Commission on tobacco lobbying
By EUOBSERVER
European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly heavily criticised the European Commission on Thursday for refusing to be more open about which officials meet with tobacco lobbyists. O'Reilly said there was no reason why the "proactive transparency rules" which the commission's directorate-general health already applies, should not be copied by all other commission departments. She said it is not enough that the commission reports meetings only with the most senior officials.