EU condemns 'terrorist' attack in Turkey
By EUOBSERVER
EU foreign affairs chief Mogherini Monday voiced "solidarity" with Turkey over what she called the "terrorist" attack in Istanbul over the weekend, which Turkey blamed on Kurdish separatists. Earlier EU statements on Twitter had not used the word "terrorism", prompting criticism from Turkish state media. EU foreign ministers will Tuesday discuss EU-Turkey relations amid calls by some MEPs to halt accession talks due to human rights concerns.