Ticker
MEPs approve new phase of emissions trading
By EUOBSERVER
Members of the European Parliament's environment committee on Thursday approved parliament's version of a bill that sets the rules for the emissions trading system after 2021. It was adopted with 53 votes in favour, three against, and seven abstentions, and followed extensive negotiations between political groups over compromise amendments. The ETS is the EU's flagship climate action tool, but it is plagued by consistently low prices for carbon credits.