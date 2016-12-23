Ticker
Hungary critisises Germany on migration quotas
By EUOBSERVER
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban criticised Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel for wanting to distribute migrants to other EU countries. "Germans wants to distribute the migrants shipped, allowed, taken in to Europe, whose majority are clearly economic migrants, we are not talking about refugees," he said arriving at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, adding that Hungarians voted to refuse EU migration quotas in a referendum in October.