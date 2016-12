By EUOBSERVER

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is due in Berlin on Friday for talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel, amid a dispute with European lenders who suspended the debt relief after Tsipras unexpectedly announced a Christmas bonus for 1.6 million pensioners. Merkel said she would not be "negotiating" over the deal, but the Greek PM said he would be making his case, as Germany is the only country questioning the bonus.