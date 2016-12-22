Hitler's Austrian birthplace to become disability home

By EUOBSERVER

Adolf Hitler's birthplace will be turned into a home for a charity after Austria's parliament passed a law authorising it to seize the house. Gerlinde Pommer, the building's owner, had previously refused to sell the building or allow renovations. On Thursday interior minister Wolfgang Sobotka said in a statement that they want to keep the building, and offer it to Lebenshilfe, a charity which supports people with learning difficulties.