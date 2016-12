By EUOBSERVER

Christine Lagarde, the director of the International Monetary Fund, was found guilty of negligence by a court in Paris but will not be sentenced. The Court of Juctice of the Republic, composed of judges and MPs, ruled that Lagarde, when she was finance minister in 2008, failed to overturn an undue decision to pay €285 million of public money to a businessman, Bernard Tapie, in an arbitration case.