Ticker
IMF stands behind Lagarde after negligence conviction
By EUOBSERVER
The board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday rallied behind its executive director, Christine Lagarde, AFP reported. Lagarde was convicted of negligence in an arbitration case against a business tycoon when she was still France's finance minister. US treasury secretary Jacob Lew also announced Lagarde had the US' "full support". Lagarde did not receive a fine or a criminal record, and said she would not appeal the verdict.