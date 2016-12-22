Thursday

22nd Dec 2016

Ticker

IMF stands behind Lagarde after negligence conviction

By

The board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday rallied behind its executive director, Christine Lagarde, AFP reported. Lagarde was convicted of negligence in an arbitration case against a business tycoon when she was still France's finance minister. US treasury secretary Jacob Lew also announced Lagarde had the US' "full support". Lagarde did not receive a fine or a criminal record, and said she would not appeal the verdict.

News in Brief

  1. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  2. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  3. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  4. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  5. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  6. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  7. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says
  8. MPs must respect the law, says Poland's Kaczynski

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict

Latest News

  1. EU looks to trade treaty for better Turkey relations
  2. EU tightens money laundering rules
  3. Copyright file moves to pro-digital commissioner
  4. EU presidency strengthened Slovakia's government
  5. EU vows to mend terrorist data share failures
  6. EU hopes Trump will back down on visa war
  7. Former EU commissioner gets slap on the wrist
  8. Blanket data retention is illegal under EU law, court says