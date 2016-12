By EUOBSERVER

National governments approved the nomination of Estonian former PM Juhan Parts as a member of the EU's Court of Auditors, Agence Europe reported Tuesday. Parts replaces Kersti Kaljulaid, Estonia's new president. Kaljulaid was one of the few female members of the court, which will now have three women and 25 men. In 2014, MEPs said "the failure to find an appropriate gender balance is unacceptable in this day and age".