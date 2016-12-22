Ticker
States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
By EUOBSERVER
EU countries must ratify the EU-Singapore trade deal because it oversteps the exclusive powers of the bloc, the European Court of Justice's advocate general has said in an opinion. She said issues such as government procurement and intellectual property were shared competences. If the subsequent court ruling agrees, it could mean trade deals, including a possible one with the UK, will have to be ratified by all EU parliaments.