By EUOBSERVER

Some 55,000 migrants voluntarily left Germany in 2016, according to figures from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) cited by German media. Most are from the Western Balkans - particularly Albania, Serbia and Kosovo. They have little chance of receiving permanent residency. Separately, the police said they had denied entry to 19,720 people at Germany's borders. They included Afghans, Syrians and Iraqis.