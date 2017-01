By EUOBSERVER

Ottarr Proppe, the leader of the Bright Future party in Iceland, has said a new coalition government could call a referendum on restarting Iceland's EU accession bid. "We have reached a certain settlement on ideas, including this one," he told the RUV broadcaster on Monday. The liberal Bright Future party is in talks with the centre-right and eurosceptic Independence Party and with the liberal Reform Party to rule the island.