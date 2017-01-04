Wednesday

4th Jan 2017

Ticker

Polish MEP leaves Law and Justice

By

Kazimierz Ujazdowski, an MEP for Poland's ruling Law and Justice, quit the party on Tuesday (4 January), saying it was "wasting Poland's potential" through "unnecessary conflicts”. He said he had tried to convince the party to back down on its efforts to reform the constitutional court, which undermined its independence. Ujazdowski is the vice-chair of the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee. He will stay on as an independent MEP.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  2. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  3. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  5. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  6. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  7. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  8. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  9. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  11. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  12. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance