Polish MEP leaves Law and Justice

By EUOBSERVER

Kazimierz Ujazdowski, an MEP for Poland's ruling Law and Justice, quit the party on Tuesday (4 January), saying it was "wasting Poland's potential" through "unnecessary conflicts”. He said he had tried to convince the party to back down on its efforts to reform the constitutional court, which undermined its independence. Ujazdowski is the vice-chair of the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee. He will stay on as an independent MEP.