Whistleblower site for bank workers launched in Germany

Germany's banking supervisor BaFin has launched an online service for bank workers to report money-laundering and corruption. "This system guarantees the absolute anonymity of the whistleblower, but also makes it possible for BaFin to get in contact with the whistleblower," the authority said in a statement. NGOs welcomed the system, but said Germany must also protect whistleblowers from retaliation, including dismissals.