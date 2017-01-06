Friday

Diesel cars pollute ten times more than lorries

Diesel cars in the EU pollute ten times more than Diesel lorries and buses, according to a study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). The US association, which revealed the Volkswagen scandal in 2015, found that "on an engine-load basis, heavy-duty diesel vehicles are roughly ten times better than light-duty diesels at reducing NOx [Nitrogen oxides] emissions," even after emission standards were tightened by the EU.

  1. Top MEP calls on EU to pressure Serbia on arrest warrants
  2. Report: Top Brexit official tried to block new EU envoy
  3. Three quarters of Germans feel safe after terror attack
  5. Polish opposition leader took hefty fee
  6. Marine Le Pen barred from Ukraine
  7. Czech president rebukes anti-propaganda unit
  8. Whistleblower site for bank workers launched in Germany

