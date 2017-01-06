Diesel cars pollute ten times more than lorries

By EUOBSERVER

Diesel cars in the EU pollute ten times more than Diesel lorries and buses, according to a study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). The US association, which revealed the Volkswagen scandal in 2015, found that "on an engine-load basis, heavy-duty diesel vehicles are roughly ten times better than light-duty diesels at reducing NOx [Nitrogen oxides] emissions," even after emission standards were tightened by the EU.