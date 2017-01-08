Ticker
US warns allies on Russian election hacking
By EUOBSERVER
US intelligence has warned that Russia could try to influence elections in Europe via hacking, propaganda, and trolling, as detected in the American vote last year. "We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its [Vladimir] Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the US presidential election to future influence efforts worldwide, including against US allies and their election processes", a joint report by the CIA, FBI, and NSA said on Saturday.