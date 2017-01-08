Sunday

8th Jan 2017

Ticker

US warns allies on Russian election hacking

By

US intelligence has warned that Russia could try to influence elections in Europe via hacking, propaganda, and trolling, as detected in the American vote last year. "We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its [Vladimir] Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the US presidential election to future influence efforts worldwide, including against US allies and their election processes", a joint report by the CIA, FBI, and NSA said on Saturday.

News in Brief

  1. US warns allies on Russian election hacking
  2. Top MEP calls on EU to pressure Serbia on arrest warrants
  3. Report: Top Brexit official tried to block new EU envoy
  4. Three quarters of Germans feel safe after terror attack
  5. Diesel cars pollute ten times more than lorries
  6. Polish opposition leader took hefty fee
  7. Marine Le Pen barred from Ukraine
  8. Czech president rebukes anti-propaganda unit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  3. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  4. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  5. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  6. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  7. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  8. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  9. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  10. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  12. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?