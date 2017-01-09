Monday

9th Jan 2017



SPD to discuss if Gabriel or Schulz to challenge Merkel



The leadership of Germany's Social Democratic Party is set to meet in Duesseldorf on Tuesday for confidential talks on who to run as the party's chancellor candidate in autumn's elections. Party leader Sigmar Gabriel is considered as the favourite by the party elite, while former European Parliament president Martin Schulz is said to have strong backing among party members. A formal decision is expected towards the end of January.

News in Brief

  1. Portugal preparing state funeral for Soares
  3. Gabriel says EU break-up no longer unthinkable
  4. US warns allies on Russian election hacking
  5. Top MEP calls on EU to pressure Serbia on arrest warrants
  6. Report: Top Brexit official tried to block new EU envoy
  7. Three quarters of Germans feel safe after terror attack
  8. Diesel cars pollute ten times more than lorries

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  3. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  4. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  5. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  6. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  7. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  8. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  9. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  10. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  12. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?