Ticker
SPD to discuss if Gabriel or Schulz to challenge Merkel
By EUOBSERVER
The leadership of Germany's Social Democratic Party is set to meet in Duesseldorf on Tuesday for confidential talks on who to run as the party's chancellor candidate in autumn's elections. Party leader Sigmar Gabriel is considered as the favourite by the party elite, while former European Parliament president Martin Schulz is said to have strong backing among party members. A formal decision is expected towards the end of January.