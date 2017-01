By EUOBSERVER

The city of Rybnik, in south-west Poland, has ordered school children to stay home, after the level of large particulate matters (PM10) breached the EU norm by 3,126%. Warsaw, where PM10 limits exceeded the standard by 1,000%, has made public transport free for the first time. Poland is home to 33 of 50 EU cities most affected by large particulate matters, which is a major cause of smog.