Ticker
France's Fillon to propose migration quotas
By EUOBSERVER
French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon is to lay out plans for migration quotas for non-EU nationals on Wednesday, Reuters reported. The favourite presidential candidate in the upcoming May election will announce his proposals in Nice, where 86 people were murdered last year by a French resident of Tunisian origin. Fillon wants the parliament to set annual immigration quotas taking into account the employment and housing situation.