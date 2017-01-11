Wednesday

France's Fillon to propose migration quotas

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon is to lay out plans for migration quotas for non-EU nationals on Wednesday, Reuters reported. The favourite presidential candidate in the upcoming May election will announce his proposals in Nice, where 86 people were murdered last year by a French resident of Tunisian origin. Fillon wants the parliament to set annual immigration quotas taking into account the employment and housing situation.

  1. Malta is a tax haven, Green MEPs say
  2. Greek judges hear Turkish extradition appeal
  3. Euro must be reformed, French would-be leader says
  5. Grillo back with Farage in EU parliament
  6. US sanctions Russian officials over dissident deaths
  7. UK Labour leader supports migrant control Brexit plans
  8. US arrests VW executive over diesel emissions fraud

