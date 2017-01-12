Ticker
Conservative EP candidate would punish Poland
By EUOBSERVER
Poland should be sanctioned if it has violated its EU treaty obligations on rule of law, conservative candidate for European Parliament president Helga Stevens said on Wednesday. Her statement, in a debate between presidential candidates, comes despite her European Conservatives and Reformists group having members from Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party. During earlier parliament debates on Poland, ECR's group leader Syed Kamall defended Law and Justice's moves.