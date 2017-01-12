Thursday

12th Jan 2017

Ticker

Conservative EP candidate would punish Poland

By

Poland should be sanctioned if it has violated its EU treaty obligations on rule of law, conservative candidate for European Parliament president Helga Stevens said on Wednesday. Her statement, in a debate between presidential candidates, comes despite her European Conservatives and Reformists group having members from Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party. During earlier parliament debates on Poland, ECR's group leader Syed Kamall defended Law and Justice's moves.

News in Brief

  1. US announces criminal charges against VW bosses
  2. Conservative EP candidate would punish Poland
  3. Tax haven accusations very unfair, says Maltese minister
  4. Germany registers huge drop in asylum applications
  5. Malta is a tax haven, Green MEPs say
  6. Greek judges hear Turkish extradition appeal
  7. Euro must be reformed, French would-be leader says
  8. France's Fillon to propose migration quotas

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy are a European Normality
  2. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Create EU Competitiveness Post-Brexit? Seminar on January 24th
  3. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  5. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  6. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  7. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  8. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  9. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  10. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  11. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders

Latest News

  1. Trump's pick for foreign policy chief takes hard line on Russia
  2. Germany's AfD divided over Marine Le Pen meeting
  3. Austria wants to discriminate against EU workers
  4. Cyprus leader hails 'milestone' in reunification talks
  5. EP to give Oettinger the green light
  6. 'Pragmatic' Malta to take on euroscepticism
  7. EU raises alarm on fake news and hacking
  8. EU proposes tougher privacy rules for online messaging